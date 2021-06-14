WEST HAVEN - North Bennington's Marty Kelly III earned his second career win on Saturday at Devil's Bowl Speedway in the 20-lap Sportsman Modified Feature.
During lap 16, Kelly III saw an opening as Demetrios Drellos and Tanner Siemons were engaging in a side-by-side battle for the lead and snuck through, passing both drivers with one move to take the lead.
Two quick restarts on lap 18 forced Kelly to fend off the field, and he sped across the line for the second win of his career.
The 20-lap feature saw five different lead changes, though Kelly held on for the final four laps to secure the victory.
Manchester's Frank Hoard III had a pair of ninth place finishes on Saturday.
Cambridge's Alex Bell finished fourth in the second Sportsman Modified Feature.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway returns to action June 19 at 7 p.m. with the annual “Topless Night” Father’s Day Weekend special event; the Sportsman Modified and Limited Sportsman classes will race “topless” without roofs for a vastly different look and feel. All other weekly classes will also be on the card.
Grandstand admission is $12 for adults and $5 for children (12 and under). Tickets will be available online at https://buytickets.at/devilsbowlspeedway and at the speedway on race day. Infield drive-in parking will be $20 for adults and free for kids, with tickets available at the speedway.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway is located on Route 22A in West Haven, four miles north of U.S. Route 4, Exit 2, and just 20 minutes from Rutland, Vt. For more information, visit www.DevilsBowlSpeedwayVT.com or call (802) 265-3112.