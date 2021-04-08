The coaches’ association for Nordic and Alpine skiing named their all-state teams earlier this week.
Mount Anthony’s Maggie Payne earned the all-state honor for the Division I girls Nordic team, while Eden White was an honorable mention.
Three Mount Anthony boys earned the Division I all-state nod as well, as freshmen Finn Payne and Riley Thurber earned their spots, along with sophomore Peter McKenna. Twin Valley’s Luke Rizio, who trains with the Patriots, also was an all-state honoree.
In alpine, Burr and Burton’s Francesca Levitas earned an all-state spot, along with honorable mentions for Christina Gregory and Annabelle Gray.
Panthers golf begins season with win
The Hoosick Falls golf team opened its Fall 2 season with a win over Waterford on Thursday at Hoosick Falls Country Club. The Panthers played well, defeating Waterford by a score of 5-0. Hoosick Falls senior Mat Smith shot a low score of 36 on the par 34 course. Dom Pontore 50 led Waterford.
Other scores for Hoosick Falls included Aiden Fleming 38, Brady Hathaway 43, Miles Smith 46, Allison Hathaway 47 and Brady Mann 51.
After starting the season with a win, the Panthers will now break for the weekend. Hoosick Falls will host Cambridge April 12.
Panthers rout Coxsackie-Athens
COLONIE, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls field hockey (5-1) extended its winning streak on Tuesday with a 11-0 victory over Coxsackie Athens.
Four different Panthers scored multiple goals, led by Tatum Hickey with three. Emma McCart, Lyric Kriner and Ava Kasulinous each put two past the opposing goalie while Madelyn Kasulinous and Mackenzie Powers each had one goal.
Coxsackie Athens goalie Arianna Colon was credited with 21 saves.
The Panthers will look to extend their winning streak to six on Saturday during a matchup against Salem-Cambridge at 3 p.m.