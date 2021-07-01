BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony athletic department is in search of a varsity cross-country coach for the 2021 fall season. Interested candidates are asked to email MAU athletic director Ashley Hoyt at ashley.hoyt@svsu.org a letter of interest and their coaching resume.
Local golfers finish Top 5 in Junior Tour
SOUTH BURLINGTON — In the 2021 Vermont Junior Tour at Vermont National Golf Course, Ekwanok’s Charlie Davis won the 15-18 year-old division.
Davis shot a 1-over 73, five shots ahead of his nearest competitor. He had three birdies during his round, hitting on the fifth, eighth and 11th holes.
In the 10-14 division, Ekwanok’s Patrick Saxe finished fifth overall with a 7-over 79 on the day. He struggled a bit on the front nine, but finished off strong with a 2-under performance on the back nine. He birdied three of the last nine holes, marking under-par scores at the 11th, 14th and 18th holes.
Storm camp coming this month
BENNINGTON — The Southern Vermont Storm will host its annual youth camp starting July 20 at Storm Stadium at Lower Willow Park.
The camp, targeted for football players from 7 to 12 years of age, will run on July 20, 22, 27 and 29 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
It will take place during Storm practices and campers will be able to practice right along with the players, doing warm-up drills, skill building and relay races.
The cost is $10 per camper, which includes a camp T-shirt and tickets to the Albany Empire game on July 31 at the Times Union Center.
Registration closes on July 9. For more information, contact Storm general manager Chris Cipperley at 518-728-7583 or email southernvtstorm@gmail.com
Southshire Soccer sign ups are live
BENNINGTON — Registrations for Southshire Soccer started on June 1 and will continue through July 31.
The season will begin the Saturday after Labor Day and end on October 30. Registration is open to Pre-K through 6th grade boys and girls. Pre-K athletes must be at least 4 years old by September 1.
To register go to www.southshireyouthsoccer.org. If there are questions, go to the website’s FAQ sections or email southshiresoccer@gmail.com with other questions.
Tryouts set for ABA team
BENNINGTON — The Bennington Martens, an up-and-coming basketball ABA pro team, will be having tryouts for anyone interested in playing in the American basketball Association. Shawn Pratt, as well as Kris Kidd, are the owners of the Bennington Martens and they will be holding tryouts on the weekends of July 10 and July 17 at the Berkshire YMCA in North Adams, Mass. The fee will be $150 for both days and $50 for one day.
To register or for more information, contact Pratt on Facebook.