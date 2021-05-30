BRATTLEBORO -- On a wet and windy Friday night at Natowich Field, the Mount Anthony boys lacrosse team edged Brattleboro, 7-6, to finish the regular season.
Tyler DeBoer scored two goals to lead Mount Anthony, while Cameron Cummings, Aiden Moscarello, Nathan Potter, Evan Eggsware and Henry Frechette all had single tallies.
Hayden Gaudette made nine saves to earn the win and coach Frank Gaudette said that the entire defense tightened up as the weather worsened through the game.
Mount Anthony heads into the playoffs at 6-6 in Division II and awaits its playoff fate.
BBA Ultimate tops Colonels
BRATTLEBORO -- The Burr and Burton Ultimate team finished its regular season with a 15-1 win over Brattleboro.
The shorthanded Colonels struggled on a rainy day in Brattleboro, and good defense and careful offense by the Bulldogs resulted in the lopsided win. The Bulldogs look ahead to the first round of the playoffs early next week.
Albany Academy slips past Panthers on senior night
HOOSICK, N.Y. -- In a back-and-forth contest on Friday, the Hoosick Falls girls lacrosse team dropped a 12-10 loss to Albany Academy for Girls.
The Panthers were ahead by one, 8-7, at halftime, before the Bears took the lead early in the second half.
Olivia Estes led the way offensively for the Panthers with three goals and an assist, while Marley McLellan and Mersadeys Fawler each had two scores.
Ayla Fauler, Grace Houghton and Jaid Kaminski all had a goal and assist. Fauler picked up a team-high 17 ground balls and won eight draws.
Before the game, Hoosick Falls honored its seniors: Mersadeys Fawler, Ayla Fauler, Maddie Kasulinous, Adrianna Sacliowski, Aleah Stowell, Caileigh Sawyer and Aiyana Baker.