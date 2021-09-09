The Mount Anthony athletic department is in search of three coaches for the 2021 winter season. MAU is looking to fill coaching vacancies for its varsity boys, junior varsity-B and middle school boys basketball teams. Interested candidates are asked to email both a letter of interest and their coaching resume to MAU athletic director Ashley Hoyt at ashley.hoyt@svsu.org.
Hoosick Falls suffers from penalty kicks in loss
Greenwich defeated Hoosick Falls boys soccer by a score of 5-1 on Thursday. Hoosick Falls got on the board first when Noah Abbott punted the ball and Brendan Grenoble capitalized on a Greenwich defender mistake and scored the goal. After that Greenwich would be awarded four penalty shots. They would convert all four and then add another goal on a nice cross.
Panthers golf victorious
The Hoosick Falls Golf Team continued their season on Thursday with a match against Cambridge at the Hoosick Falls Country Club (par 34). The Panthers won by a score of 4.5-0.5 as freshman Aiden Fleming led all scorers with a round of 37. James Toleman led Cambridge with a round of 41.
Other scores from Hoosick Falls included Allison Hathaway 40, Brady Hathaway 41, Dylan Callahan 46, Ethan Yonconish 46, Miles Smith 48 and Riley Hayes 56.
Other Scores from Cambridge included Luke MacDougall 44, Mason MacDougall and Lydia Fronhofer 56. The win improves the Panthers’ record to 5-1. They will travel to Battenkill Country Club for a match against Greenwich on Tuesday.