BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony girls soccer team celebrated its senior night with a 1-0 victory over Rutland on Wednesday night.
The only score of the game came from Elyse Altand on a breakaway from Karsen Dunican 10 minutes into play.
“Rutland put a lot of pressure on us in the second half but we were able to hold them off,” said Patriots coach Aaron Wood. “The back line played great again.”
The Ravens outshot MAU 14-9, but Lexi Gerow played well with eight saves in the shutout win.
Rutland may have had more opportunities, but MAU had better scoring chances. Rutland’s Kathryn Moore had five saves.
Wood named Dunican and Maggie Labatt the players of the game.
The win marks the fourth in a row for MAU as they prepare for the playoffs.
Hoosick sticks win playoff opener
HOOSICK, N.Y. — In Section 2 Class C quarterfinals field hockey action, Hoosick Falls defeated Corinth 3-1 on Wednesday.
Lyric Kriner, Emma McCart and Megan Marcoux each scored an unassisted goal in the Panthers win.
Sydney Crombach was busy protecting the cage for Corinth, saving 12 shots. Hoosick Falls’ Marissa Landry had two saves in the win.
The Panthers advance to the semifinals on Wednesday against Granville. Hoosick Falls will host that matchup at the soccer complex at 3 p.m.