NEWPORT — The No. 10 Mount Anthony girls soccer season came to an end with a 1-0 loss to No. 7 North Country on Wednesday afternoon.
MAU coach Aaron Wood named Lexi Gerow and Meghan Barilone as players of the game. MAU completes its 2021 season with an overall record of 7-7-1.
Russell's score extends BBA's season
MANCHESTER — Rowan Russell’s goal off a corner kick from Daisy O’Keefe lifted No. 7 Burr and Burton girls soccer in a 1-0 win over No. 10 Spaulding on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs controlled the action for much of the contest, tallying 18 shots on net. BBA keeper Abby Kopeck had two saves.
The Bulldogs advance to the Division I quarterfinal, where they will face off against No. 2 Colchester Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in Colchester.
Arlington boys upset Blue Mountain
WELLS RIVER — No. 10 Arlington boys soccer pulled off an upset over No. 7 Blue Mountain in the boys Division IV playdown matchup. The Eagles defeated the Bucks 7-3. Arlington advances to play No. 2 Rivendell Friday at 3 p.m.
Arlington girls soccer takes care of business
ARLINGTON — Arlington girls soccer advanced to the Division IV quarterfinal round with a 2-0 win over Craftsbury Academy on Wednesday afternoon. The No. 6 Eagles will now hit the road for a 3 p.m. game on Saturday at No. 3 West Rutland.
Long Trail girls soccer season comes to an end
ORFORD — No. 2 Rivendell girls soccer defeated No. 15 Long Trail 6-0 on Wednesday.
SMS boys bested by Green Mountain Valley
WAITSFIELD — No. 7 Green Mountain Valley downed No. 10 Stratton Mountain in a Division II boys soccer playdown game on Wednesday.
Mount Abe upset SMS girls
STRATTON — No. 11 Mount Abraham defeated No. 6 Stratton Mountain girls soccer in a Division II playdown match on Wednesday.