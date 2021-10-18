BRATTLEBORO — Mount Anthony girls soccer defeated Brattleboro 2-0 behind two scores from Roey Rella-Neill.
The Patriots had a hefty advantage in shots, 21-6. Rella-Neill put her first score into the back of the net 40 seconds into the game off an assist from Elyse Altland. The duo connected again with six minutes left to play to ice the win.
The back four were standouts in the MAU win, highlighted by Meghan Barilone’s play. Tiffany Carey was named player of the game by MAU coach Aaron Wood.
“She was all over the field and completely dominated the middle of the pitch,” Wood said.
Lexi Gerow earned the shutout protecting the net for MAU. The senior tallied four saves in the winning effort.
The Patriots (6-6-1) conclude their regular season with senior night Wednesday at 6 p.m. when they host Rutland.