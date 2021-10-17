Mount Anthony football earned a 26-7 road win over Rice on Saturday afternoon.
Tanner Bushee scored two touchdowns on the ground, including a 57 yarder. He also tossed one score through the air, connecting with Austin Grogan from 10 yards out. Hayden Gaudette scored once on the ground for MAU, who improved its record to 5-2.
They host Fair Haven Thursday at 7 p.m. for senior night.
MAU goalie scores, Patriots win
STRATTON — Mount Anthony girls soccer defeated Stratton Mountain 4-2 on Friday.
Alexis Herrington began the Patriot scoring about two minutes in off a corner from Linnaia Connell. The Patriots drew a penalty kick about five minutes later, and starting goalie Lexi Gerow came out from protecting the net and converted the penalty kick for a 2-0 lead.
Abby Sekora found Roey Rella-Neill inside the box 10 minutes after the PK. Rella-Neill delivered a shot from the corner of the 18 into the far side netting, giving MAU a 3-0 lead.
Stratton converted a penalty kick opportunity late in the first half, bringing it to a 3-1 game at the break. Gerow stopped the initial kick, but the ball bounced back to the offense and Stratton got on the scoreboard.
Stratton scored with around 12 minutes to play, making it a one goal game. Rella-Neill scored her second goal of the day shortly after, ending the scoring.
Gerow finished with seven saves. Stratton’s keeper had 14.
MAU coach Aaron Wood named Sekora player of the game.