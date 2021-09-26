Mount Anthony boys soccer dropped its road match to Brattleboro on Saturday morning 5-3.
The Patriots scored the game's first two goals of the game, first a Peter McKenna score 10 minutes in off an assist by Evan Eggsware and then a Collin Bevin goal set up by McKenna.
Brattleboro evened the score and stole the momentum with two goals in the final five minutes of the first half.
Brattleboro ended up with five unanswered goals. Nate Potter scored late in the second half off a McKenna assist for the final goal of the game.
MAU is now 2-4 on the season and plays at Stratton Mountain School on Wednesday.
Bellows Falls shuts out Bulldogs
Burr and Burton field hockey hosted Bellows Falls on Friday, losing 4-0.
The first goal of the game didn’t come until less than 10 seconds left in the first half, when Grace Bazin scored on a penalty corner. Emma Bazin scored on a fast break on a pass from Maya Waryas to bring Bellows Falls’ lead to 2-0. The visitors added two more goals in the fourth quarter, as both Maya Waryas and Ariana Wunderle scored.
“I was so proud of the way our team played today. It was a great game of field hockey by both teams and we were able to keep Bellows Falls scoreless until the last 10 seconds of the first half,” said BBA coach Barb Miceli. “Qwynn Humphrey played left back and did a great job of shutting down their right side attack. And if she missed the ball, Lauren Barrows (center back) and Katie Crabtree (sweep) were right there to help out.”
Fien Bueters played an outstanding game at left midfield and Tatum Sands and Perrin Marion provided a stellar attack on the right side.
Mac Thuermer had 10 saves for the Bulldogs, and Bellows Falls goalie Jaia Caron had five saves.
BBA is now 3-3 on the season and will host Rutland at 4 p.m. on Monday.
Cambridge boys soccer earns win over Hoosick Falls
Cambridge boys soccer defeated Hoosick Falls 4-2 on Thursday.
Alex Salvesvold scored the game's first goal of the game on a breakaway, giving the Panthers an early 1-0 advantage. That would be the lone score of the first half.
Alex LaFountain evened the score at one with a goal to begin the second half. Ryan Sweet picked a good time for his first career varsity goal about 10 minutes later, giving Cambridge the 2-1 lead. LaFountain registered his second score of the game on a direct kick just outside the 18 yard box. Ryan Stevens added another Cambridge goal, giving his team a 4-1 lead.
Hoosick Falls responded with a goal in the final minute.