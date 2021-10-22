Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

HARTFORD — Mount Anthony boys soccer clinched the Southern Vermont League title with its 3-1 win over Hartford on Thursday.

Jake Tibbetts and Nate Potter each put one in the back of the net in the first half for the Patriots off assists from Tristan Gardner and Evan Eggsware, respectively. Potter added his second goal of the match in the second half, this time assisted by Pete McKenna.

MAU finishes its season on an eight game winning streak and a 10-4 overall record. Playoff seeding will be announced this weekend.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.