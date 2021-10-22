HARTFORD — Mount Anthony boys soccer clinched the Southern Vermont League title with its 3-1 win over Hartford on Thursday.
Jake Tibbetts and Nate Potter each put one in the back of the net in the first half for the Patriots off assists from Tristan Gardner and Evan Eggsware, respectively. Potter added his second goal of the match in the second half, this time assisted by Pete McKenna.
MAU finishes its season on an eight game winning streak and a 10-4 overall record. Playoff seeding will be announced this weekend.