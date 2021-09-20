BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony boys soccer bounced back with an 8-0 win over Arlington in the consolation match of the John James Tournament on Saturday.
The Patriots were led offensively by Evan Eggsware, Nathan Potter and Peter McKenna, who all scored twice in the win.
Collin Bevin and Jake Tibbetts also added a goal.
MAU is now 1-3 on the season and returns to play on Thursday, when they travel to Woodstock.
MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton field hockey defeated St. Johnsbury 1-0 on Saturday. Fien Buerters had the lone score of the game, off a corner from Katie Crabtree.
BBA coach Barb Miceli was happy with the cohesiveness her team showed in the victory.
“Our team played very well together — passing and communication were solid for the whole game,” Miceli said.
Annabelle Gray had a stellar game at midfield, as did Serena Harris at left wing and Tatum Sands at right inner. Lauren Barrows stopped a sure breakaway with speed and hustle late in the 4th quarter.
Mac Thuermer had two saves for the Bulldogs.
BBA is now 2-2 on the season and travels to face off against Otter Valley on Tuesday.
The Hoosick Falls Golf Team continued their season on Saturday with an away match against Tamarac at the Frear Park Municipal Golf Course in Troy (par 35). The Panthers won by a score of 5-0 as freshman Aiden Fleming led all scorers with a 2-over par round of 37.
Other scores from Hoosick Falls included Allison Hathaway 41, Brady Hathaway 48, Dylan Callahan 49, Ethan Yonconish 54 and Riley Hayes 57.
The win improves the Panthers’ record to 8-1. The Panthers return to play Wednesday at the Hoosick Falls Country Club, hosting Stillwater.
Wilmington — Stratton Mountain boys soccer lost to Twin Valley 2-1 on Friday.
SMS dominated the game, but they could not tally goals despite numerous opportunities and ultimately lost 2-1 in overtime.
In the first half, SMS started fast, and two minutes into the game, sophomore Michael Caruso headed a cross toward the goal. Senior Elliot Deleger redirected the ball with another header over the Twin Valley keeper for a 1-0 lead. SMS spent most of the half in the Twin Valley end of the field, passing well but not getting many shots on the net. Twin Valley secured a corner kick during a counter-attack and created confusion in front of the SMS net, resulting in a score by Twin Valley to tie the game 1-1 with five minutes left.
After halftime, SMS passed well and created several good scoring opportunities. Pedro Holscher launched a rocket from 25 yards and hit the crossbar. Michael Caruso had a shot stifled on the 5-yard line by a diving Twin Valley defender, and Elliot Delege used his speed to break away on several occasions. Despite these chances, SMS did not score, and the game went into overtime.
Twin Valley hit a hard and low corner in overtime, deflecting two SMS players and snuck in the goal by the near post for the win.