WOODSTOCK — Mount Anthony boys soccer won its second straight on Thursday with a 2-1 road victory over Woodstock.
Woodstock’s Ezra Lockhart got the scoring started with eight minutes left in the first half, giving his team the lead heading into the break.
Nate Potter scored the equalizer with 28 minutes left to play. Potter’s goal was set up by Jake Tibbetts, who was credited with the assist.
Collin Bevin had the game winner, on an assist from Potter, with two minutes left in regulation.
Aiden Moscarello got the win protecting the net for the Patriots. Moscarello had six saves.
The win improves MAU’s record to 2-3. The Patriots play again on Saturday in Brattleboro.
Hoosick Falls golf beats Stillwater
The Hoosick Falls Golf Team continued their season on Wednesday as they hosted Stillwater at the Hoosick Falls Country Club (par 34). The Panthers won by a score of 4-1 as freshman Aiden Fleming 39 led all scorers.
Stillwater was led by Carter Wilchelns 46, Konner Buchal 50 and Matt Berkery 51. Other scores from Hoosick Falls included Allison Hathaway 40, Miles Smith 40, Dylan Callahan 41 and Ethan Yonconish 51.
The win improves the Panthers’ record to 9-1. They will finish the week with a match against Cambridge on Friday at the Hoosick Falls Country Club.
Youth soccer night at MAU
The MAU soccer program continues its tradition of supporting youth soccer by holding boys’ and girls’ youth soccer nights at a respective varsity home game. This year girls’ night is Sept. 28 and boys’ night is Oct. 15.
Both games kick off at 6:00 PM. Southshire’s 5/6 girls will play an exhibition game at halftime of the varsity girls game on Sept. 28 and Southshire’s 5/6 boys will play an exhibition game at halftime of the boys varsity game on Oct. 15.
Any Southshire player aged preschool through sixth grade will be admitted free if they wear their Southshire jersey. There will be a drawing for a soccer ball signed by the varsity squads at halftime of both games.