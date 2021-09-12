BENNINGTON — The Patriots boys soccer team lost a home match against Middlebury 4-1 on Saturday. Jordan Gardner was responsible for the lone MAU score, coming on a penalty kick.
Bellows Falls downs MAU football
Mount Anthony football lost to Bellows Falls 45-14 on Friday. The Patriots trailed 18-7 at halftime.
Austin Grogan caught a 20 yard touchdown pass from Braeden Billert in the first half, and a 46 yard score from Tanner Bushee in the second half.
Grogan led all MAU receivers with four catches and 105 yards. Hayden Gaudette led the way on the ground, turning his seven carries into 40 yards.
MAU (1-1) hosts Rutland (2-0) Friday night at 7 p.m.
Panthers field hockey wins
Hoosick Falls field hockey defeated Taconic Hills 5-0 on Friday night.
Emma McCart led the way for the Panthers with three goals. Lyric Kriner and Gwyn Vincent also scored. Kriner and Tatum Hickey each had one assist.