Hoosick Falls boys basketball lost 50-33 to Mechanicville on Friday. It was a tough, physical game but the Panthers were unable to generate enough offense.
Jake Sparks recorded a double-double with his 12 point, 10 rebound performance.
The Panthers were scheduled to head to Mount Anthony on Monday, but that game has been canceled. Hoosick Falls returns to the court Friday versus Stillwater.
Cambridge wins gritty affair Cambridge girls basketball defeated Hoosic Valley 37-21 on Friday night in a low scoring affair. Schuylar Nolan continued her consistent play, leading Cambridge with 20 points. Tristann Crandall’s impact on the boards (11 rebounds) was a big plus for Cambridge in the victory.
Cambridge improves to 6-7 on the season and hosts Berlin on Friday.
Mechanicville bests PanthersHoosick Falls girls basketball lost 65-43 at Mechanicville on Friday night. Olivia Estes paced the Panthers, who trailed 37-17 at the half, with 15 points.