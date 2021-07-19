BENNINGTON — Bennington Minutemen (MAYAA) Youth Football Registrations for 2021 season are open at Tomasi’s Sports and Awards on Main Street for grades K-6.
The season for all three age groups: kindergarten-second grade flag football, third and fourth grade junior tackle and fifth and sixth grade senior tackle, begins Aug. 2.
Rosters and Coaching openings need to be filled especially at the third/fourth grade level.
For more information and/or to print paperwork go BENNINGTONMINUTEMEN.COM or contact us on Facebook.
MAU seeks multiple coaches
BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony athletic department is in search of three coaches for the 2021 fall season. MAU is looking to fill coaching vacancies for its junior varsity girls soccer, junior varsity volleyball and varsity volleyball teams.
Interested candidates are asked to email both a letter of interest and their coaching resume to MAU athletic director Ashley Hoyt at ashley.hoyt@svsu.org.
Soccer, Running, Basketball Sports Camp in Manchester
Fellowship of Christian Athletes is holding a sports camp in Manchester sponsored by Northshire Baptist Church Aug. 2-6.
The sports will include instruction by experienced local coaches in soccer, running or basketball. All ability levels welcome!
It will meet at the Manchester Recreation Park from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for ages 5-12. Registration is available at: www.fcavermont.org. If a scholarship is needed, please contact info@northshirebaptist.org
Ron Jones memorial tournament
HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Ron Jones fund will host the second annual Ron Jones Memorial Golf Tournament Aug. 6-7 at Hoosick Falls Country Club.
Jones, a longtime elementary school teacher and football coach, died in April 2020 of a heart attack.
The tournament will serve as a fundraiser to honor Jones’s life. The entry fee is $85 per person. Teams of four will participate in a scramble with gross and net winners on both days.
There will be a limit of 14 teams, with a sign up deadline of Aug. 1
Checks should be made payable to Ron Jones Fund and mailed to Tim Fauler, P.O. Box 579, Hoosick Falls, NY 12090. You can also Venmo the fund @Ron-JonesFund.
Southshire soccer registrations continue
BENNINGTON — Registrations for Southshire Soccer started on June 1 and will continue through July 31.
The season will begin the Saturday after Labor Day and end on October 30. Registration is open to Pre-K through 6th grade boys and girls. Pre-K athletes must be at least 4 years old by September 1.
To register go to www.southshireyouthsoccer.org. If there are questions, go to the website’s FAQ sections or email southshiresoccer@gmail.com with other questions.