BRATTLEBORO — Mount Anthony softball continued its winning ways on Tuesday, downing Brattleboro 3-0.
Madisyn Crossman had a productive day at the plate with three hits, including two for extra bases. Crossman also drove in one run.
Taeya Guetti had two hits for the Patriots and drove in two in the win.
Sofia Berryhill once again stood in the circle for a complete game shutout, striking out 11 and allowing just four hits all afternoon.
MAU is now 10-0 on the season and will travel to play Hartford on Tuesday.
MAU baseball falls to Brattleboro
BRATTLEBORO — Mount Anthony baseball was defeated by Brattleboro 7-5 on Tuesday. Ethan LaBatt pitched three innings for MAU, allowing two earned runs.
Caleb Hay pitched the final three innings, allowing three earned runs.
The loss brings MAU to 6-3 overall and they will face Springfield on the road Saturday at 11 a.m.
BBA baseball grabs a win over Green Mountain
CHESTER — Burr and Burton baseball defeated Green Mountain 13-1 on Tuesday.
A Sam Steinman home run in the first gave the Bulldogs the lead, and they’d hold it for the remainder of the contest.
Trevor Greene and Jack McCoy split the time on the mound .
Coleman Reece had three hits for BBA, while Nate Smilko and Greene each had two.
BBA will hit the road for a Thursday matchup at Rice.