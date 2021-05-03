FAIR HAVEN — Mount Anthony softball beat Fair Haven 38-0 on Monday.
Sofia Berryhill pitched a perfect game in five innings of work with 14 strikeouts.
Danielle Moscarello, Grace Kobelia, Taeya Guetti and Mia Paligo all homered for the Patriots in the win.
MAU is now 4-0 and will host Brattleboro Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
ORFORD, N.H. — Arlington defeated Rivendell Academy 9-0 on Monday.
The Eagles boasted a balanced approach at the plate, scoring a run in every inning besides the fourth.
Ricky Perez drove in one run and scored one himself.
Dylan Wright reached base in each of his four plate appearances, driving in one and crossing the plate once.
MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton boys lacrosse lost 10-9 to South Burlington on Monday.
The Bulldogs held a 6-3 lead before South Burlington came back for the win in a hard fought battle.
Nicky Miceli led the way with five goals for BBA, while Matt Grabher added one goal and three assists. Teddy Mirenda put two goals into the back of the net and Emmett Edwards scored once.
BBA is now 4-2 on the season and travel to play Harwood Thursday at 4:30 p.m.