BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony boys lacrosse beat Rutland 6-3 on Monday. An overall strong team defensive performance coupled with scoring from multiple Patriots led MAU to its fourth victory of the season.
Nathan Potter and Henry Frechette each had two goals for MAU. Cameron Cummings and Aiden Moscerello each had one goal. Moscerello and Potter each tallied two assists in the win.
Hayden Gaudette had 16 saves protecting the net.
MAU is now 4-4 and will play at Applejack Stadium against BBA Wednesday at 7 p.m.
MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls baseball defeated Mechanicville 9-1 on Monday behind a complete game from Jake Sparks.
Sparks had 11 strikeouts while allowing only three hits. Sparks also drove in two runs on a triple at the plate.
Connor Jones scored twice on three hits for the Panthers. Andrew Sparks scored three times while registering three hits. Tucker Thayne had a team-high three runs batted in. Alex Bushee also had two hits and one run batted in for the Panthers.
Hoosick Falls improves to 3-2 on the season, while previously unbeaten Mechanicville is now 5-1.
Hoosick Falls will host Saratoga Catholic on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
BRANDON — Burr and Burton boys lacrosse defeated Otter Valley 32-1 on Monday.
The win brings the Bulldogs overall record to 9-2 with MAU scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Applejack Stadium.