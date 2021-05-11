TROY, N.Y. — Catherine Worthington was a standout for Mount Anthony on the softball field. It’s no surprise she’s making her mark at the next level now, too.
Worthington just picked up Liberty League rookie of the week honors after the Pownal native helped her RPI squad to a 6-0 week. Worthington had an insanely productive week at the plate, batting
.737 (14 for 19) with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight runs scored and 12 runs batted in. She compiled a .762 on-base percentage and a 1.316 slugging percentage. Her week was highlighted by going 3 for 3 with a triple, her first collegiate home run and five runs batted in at St. Lawrence on Thursday.
Worthington leads RPI with a .486 batting average (18 for 37) through 14 games this season (all starts). She has five doubles, two triples, two home runs, nine runs and 13 RBIs. She has a .525 on-base percentage and an .892 slugging percentage. Defensively she has only made one error in 46 defense chances.
In 18 collegiate games, Worthington has a .500 batting average, collecting 20 hits in 40 at bats. She has six doubles, two triples and two home runs, with 14 runs and 14 runs batted in.
BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony track and field had another strong meeting in its home match versus Rutland.
Isaiah Brunache had a 4’ PR in shot put with a throw of 54’1.5”. That mark tops the next best in the state (49’7”) by a wide margin.
Brooks Robson also had PR’s in the long (19’03.5) and triple (39’08.25) jump on Tuesday. Robson registered a triple jump of 39’8.25,” which puts him at second in the state and first in the SVL.
Gavin Johnson won javelin and is consistently 20’ further than anyone else in the state. Fellow Patriot Kaiden Simpson (147’02) finished second in javelin. Simpson also won pole vault with a two foot PR.
Josiah Durfee won the 110m hurdles with a time of 17.38 seconds. Durfee continues to bring down his times in hurdles to be a top-six hurdler despite having little competition this year.
On the girls side, Morgan Washburn (discus) and Maya Davis (javelin) continue to impress in the throws. Sadie Korzec won the 100m dash pushing Ella Cichanowski to qualify. Cichanowski won the 200m. Chloe Cichanowski also got a state qualifying time while winning the 400m. River Scoggins continues to excel in the high jump this season, winning the event on Tuesday.
STRATTON — Patriots boys lacrosse improved to 2-4 with a 9-2 road win over Stratton Mountain School on Tuesday.
Tyler Deboer led all scorers with three goals. Aiden Moscarello finished with two goals, as did Cameron Cummings. Cummings also added an assist. David Wellspeak and Gavin Schnoop each scored one goal for MAU.
Nathan Potter tallied two assists, while Finn Payne added one assist.
In net, Hayden Gaudette had five saves while Landon Brimer had one save for the Patriots.
Next up for MAU is a home match against Brattleboro on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.