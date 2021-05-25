MAU girls tennis downs Rutland
BENNINGTON — The Patriots downed Rutland 4-3 on Tuesday. In No. 1 singles action, Lexi Gerow battled back from a 0-5 deficit in the first set, eventually securing a 7-5 win. She rode that momentum to a 6-3 second set victory to secure the win.
MAU also grabbed the victory in No. 2 singles, as Abby Farnum defeated her opponent 10-6 in a tiebreaker after splitting the first two sets.
Maple Van Orden and Leah Smith grabbed a win in No. 1 doubles action. MAU swept the doubles as No. 2’s Sophia Anisman and Claire Zimpfer got the win.
MAU improves to 6-4 on the season.
MAU softball pounds Hartford
HARTFORD — Mount Anthony softball defeated Hartford 31-0 on Tuesday. Sofia Berryhill and Mia Paligo combined for a no-hitter.
On offense, Autumn Hayes drove in four runs on two hits. Cadence Bartholdi also drove in four on two hits. Grace Kobelia drove in three on two hits.
The Patriots wrap up their regular season with a home game Thursday against Springfield.
BBA ultimate wins by a point
BELLOWS FALLS — Burr and Burton eked out a 15-14 win in the second leg of their home-and-home against Bellows Falls on Tuesday. The Bulldogs won on Universe Point as time expired.
Some offensive struggles in the first half put them behind 8-7 at halftime, but BBA cleaned up their play and, despite being down 13-11 with about 15 minutes left to play, the Bulldogs managed to score 4 of the next 5 points, securing the win.
The winning effort was a balanced one from BBA: five players caught at least two points, five players threw for at least two assists, and seven players created at least two Bellows Falls turnovers. Joe Sogno and Carson Beavin continued their All-State push, with six and five defensive plays, respectively, and each throwing three assists. BBA finishes their regular season Friday at Brattleboro.
Panthers baseball cruise to victory
CASTLETON/HUDSON, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls defeated Maple Hill 6-1 on Tuesday.
Junior Alex Bushee pitched five innings in relief, giving up only one hit, 0 earned runs, and striking out 4. Sophomore Jake Sparks was the leading hitter with two doubles. Junior Josh Colegrove added a double and pitched the first two innings, giving up no runs and no hits while striking out five.
Hoosick Falls will host Greenwich Wednesday at 5 p.m.