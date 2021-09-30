The Mount Anthony Girls soccer team lost a tightly contested match to Mount Greylock 1-0 on Thursday night. The game remained scoreless at halftime, but Livi Morales scored for Mount Greylock about two minutes into the second half for the only score.
Lexi Gerow was solid, protecting the MAU net with 13 saves. MAU coach Aaron Wood named Alicia Harrington his player of the game.
MAU returns to action Saturday, hosting Burr and Burton.
STRATTON — The Patriots scored all four of their goals in the second half, downing Stratton Mountain 4-1 on Wednesday. Jake Tibbetts led the way with two goals and an assist. Pete McKenna and Silas Rella-Neill rounded out the MAU scoring. Nate Potter assisted on Tibbetts’ goal.
Charlie Priest scored for SMS. Aiden Moscarello had seven saves protecting the MAU net. The Patriots (3-4) play at Spinelli against Otter Valley Friday at 4 p.m.
Cambridge volleyball got its first victory of the fall on Wednesday, defeating Berlin. Cambridge was led by Gabby Fazioli’s 17 service points, 11 aces, and one kill, Jaylyn Prouty’s five service points, two aces and four kills and Anna Bailey’s nine service points, two aces and seven assists. Cambridge is now 1-8 on the season.
The Panthers defeated Salem-Cambridge by a final score of 4-0 on Wednesday. Emma McCart scored three times for the Panthers. Lyric Kriner had the other score for Hoosick Falls. The Panthers improve to 4-1 on the year.
Hoosick Falls boys soccer lost to Berlin New Lebanon 4-1 on Wednesday. Keegan Keough scored the lone Panther goal.
Burr and Burton lost a 3-0 match to Hanover, New Hampshire on Tuesday. Abbey Kopech made 12 saves protecting the net for BBA. The Bulldogs tallied 10 shots on net but couldn’t gain a result.
BBA is now 3-4-1 on the year and plays again Saturday at Mount Anthony.