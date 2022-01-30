The Mount Anthony dance team returned to in-person competition on Saturday, earning first place in pom and third in hip hop.
“It was so much fun to be back in person,” said Patriots coach Erica Cummings.
Bulldogs pull off comebackBehind a four-goal third period, Burr and Burton boys hockey defeated Burlington 5-4 on Saturday.
Max Brownlee and Jack McCoy each scored twice in the period. Brownlee had the lone BBA goal up until that point, a first period score. Burlington led 3-1 heading into the final period.
Panthers win a pairThe Hoosick Falls girls basketball team went 2-0 in weekend play. On Friday, the Panthers won at Stillwater 55-31. Olivia Estes scored 12, while Amber MacNeil and Mackenna Roberson each pitched in with 11. Hoosick Falls’ offensive came alive in the third quarter, scoring 17 points. The Panthers started slow offensively, scoring just 18 points in the first half.
Roberson led the charge in Saturday’s 58-29 win over Granville, scoring 15 points. MacNeil had 14 and Ava Case added 11.
Nolan leads CambridgeThe Cambridge girls basketball team defeated Hudson Falls 48-27 on Saturday.
Schuylar Nolan scored 14 points and Stasia Epler added 11 to lead Cambridge to the non-league win. Chelle Daniels added nine and Alexis Austin chipped in with seven. Cambridge held Hudson Falls to single digits in all 4 quarters.
Long Trail winning streak continuesLong Trail improved to 10-1 with its 81-31 win over Leland and Gray on Friday. The Mountain Lions led 20-2 after one quarter and never looked back.
Tomasz Koc led all scorers with 26 points. Luca Goff added 12, and fellow Mountain Lions Zach Wildman and Ty Dickerson each scored 10 points.
Stillwater tops Hoosick FallsHoosick Falls boys lost 38-36 to Stillwater on Friday night in a defensive battle. Jake Sparks led the way for the Panthers with 16 points and 10 rebounds.