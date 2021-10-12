BRATTLEBORO — The Mount Anthony girls cross country team placed first in its meet on Tuesday.
The Patriots were paced by Sadie Korzec’s third place finish. Ella Saccio finished fourth, while Eden White was fifth overall. Caroline Boejstrup (eighth) and Sophia Anisman (10th) rounded out the top 10 finishers for MAU.
The MAU boys finished second behind Burr and Burton. Patriots top 10 finishers were: Brady Anisman (6th), Finn Anisman (7th) and Thomas Scheetz (9th).
MAU boys soccer wins again
FAIR HAVEN — Mount Anthony boys soccer defeated Fair Haven 6-1 on Tuesday. MAU led 2-1 at half after goals from Nate Potter and Silas Rella-Neill, both assisted by Jake Tibbetts.
Second half goals from Pete McKenna (2) and Nate Potter (2) rounded out scoring. Assists in the second half were from Ryan Sherman (2), Collin Bevin and Cam Cummings. Fair Haven goal was by Nick Carrabino.
MAU extends its winning streak to five games and improves to 7-4 on the season. The Patriots play Rutland at home on Friday.