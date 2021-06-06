WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Mount Anthony boys lacrosse team dropped its Division II quarterfinal game at Hartford on Friday, 7-2.
Nathan Potter and Aiden Moscarello scored goals for the No. 5 seed Patriots. Coach Frank Gaudette cited Cameron Becker, Cole Eldred, Eric Whitman and Mike Stratton for strong defense efforts against the Hurricanes.
Hayden Gaudette made 17 saves as the MAU season ends at 6-7.
Cambridge wins crossover
CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — Cambridge’s Owen Foyle pitched a complete game in his final home game on Friday as Cambridge topped Berlin, 8-6.
He struck out six in his seven innings of work and he even helped himself at the plate with a double, two runs and a stolen base.
With two outs, centerfielder Collin Flint saved the game with a diving catch in center field to end it.
Other offensive highlights came from Eli Danio, who had a double and drove in three runs. Weston Nolan had two singles and scored two runs, as did Dillon Hughes.
Cambridge ends the season at 2-8 and declined to play in the Section II, Class C tournament this spring.
Panthers double up Stillwater in crossover
STILLWATER, N.Y. — A three-run homer in the fifth inning off the bat of Hoosick Falls’ Marissa Landry was the difference on Friday as Hoosick Falls beat Stillwater, 6-3, in a crossover game.
The Panthers had eight hits overall, with Landry and Lyric Kriner each have two hits for Hoosick, who are 6-7 overall.
Kennedy Boisvert pitched a complete game, surrending three runs on four hits over seven innings, striking out seven.
Now, the Panthers await their seeding in the Class C tournament, which comes out today.