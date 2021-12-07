The Bennington Martens fell to The Roc City Ravens 146-141 in overtime on Sunday. With seven seconds left and the Martens holding a three point lead, Raven Tyshawn Washington hit a three pointer to tie the game at 125 and force the overtime period. At one point the Martens held a 15 point lead in the third quarter.
Leading scorers for the Ravens were Jimmal Brunson and Jaherin Ingram, both with 34 points. John Ryals led the way for the Martens with 36 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Xavier Boyd chipped in with 34 point, including eight makes from three point land. Garrick Averrett also had 23 points and four rebounds for the Martens.
Panthers bowling strong start rolls onOn Tuesday, the Hoosick Falls bowling team continued their season with a 5-0 win over Mechanicville at Hometown Lanes. The Panthers finished with a total of 3511 pins to Mechanicville’s 3133.
Mechanicville’s Ryan Williams 223-651 led all bowlers while sophomore Payton Merrills 236-645 led Hoosick Falls.
Other top scores for Mechanicville included Chris O’Connor 214-595, Jason Walker 190-541, David Burs 209, Sean Doty 191 and Dylan Masterson 180.
Other scores for Hoosick Falls included Bradley Senecal 255-626, Troy McCart 231-618, Riley Hayes 222-592, Ethan Yonconish 209-573, Ryan Maxon 226-560, Colin King 204-548, Elliott Brenenstuhl 206-541, Brody Mullen 186-540, Jenna Backes 199, Bradley Thompson 189, Sam Boyer 164, Memphis Hathaway 147 and Jamie Haviland 137.
The win brings Hoosick Falls’ record to 10-0 so far this season. They will try to continue their winning ways on Thursday, as they host Saratoga Catholic at the Barbecue Recreation in Hoosick Falls.