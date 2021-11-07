RUTLAND — The Bennington Martens defeated the Emira Eagles 128 to 99 on Saturday night, earning the organization’s first career victory.
The Martens were led by the strong play of Xaviar Boyd’s 32 points. John Ryals pitched in 22 points, while Garrick Averett’s 18 points and a double double from Ronnell Epps (15 points, 10 assists) helped Bennington in the win
The Eagles were paced by Justin Nickson with 25 points and Jordan Ayers with 21 points. Coach Pratt and coach Kidd comment. “We are very excited to have notched the team’s first ever win as an ABA team,” Coach Shawn Pratt and coach Chris Kidd said. “ As a coaching staff we knew we couldn’t go 0 and 3 to start the season.”
We capitalized on the mistakes of the other team. The Eagles are a great team, plus they have been a part of the ABA for a few years now. They are a veteran savvy team and we know it will be a battle for the top teams in the Northeast region.”
McCart, Panthers advance to Final FourHoosick Falls field hockey defeated Canastota 3-2. Emma McCart had two goals, including the game winner with 3:36 left in the fourth quarter. Gwyn Vincent was responsible for the other Panther goal.