WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The Bennington Marauders summer swim season came to a conclusion this weekend at the state tournament at Upper Valley Aquatic Center, finishing 12th overall with 647.5 points.
Shay Callanan secured the lone individual victory for Bennington in the 15/16 girls 200 yard individual medley with a time of two minutes, 33.75 seconds. Callanan had a great meet, also placing second in the 100 and 500 yard freestyle, and fourth in the 100 yard individual medley.
A bunch of Marauders found themselves with top-10 finishes.
Josha Roopnarine had the strongest performance for the boys, finishing second in the 13/14 100 yard breaststroke, 100 yard individual medley and 100 yard free. Roopnarine also finished third in the 50 yard free.
Amelia Zazzaro, in the 9/10 girls division, had four finishes within the top-10. Zazzaro finished third in both the 25 and 50 yard freestyle events, and fourth in the 25 yard fly and 100 yard individual medley.
In the same division, Bennington’s Priya Roopnarine finished fourth in the 50 yard breaststroke and ninth in the 25 yard breaststroke.
Lucy Poole had a pair of second place finishes in the 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard fly. Poole also finished third in the 50 yard free and fifth in the 500 yard free.
Adeline Isakov finished second in the 11/12 200 yard free, third in the 100 yard breaststroke and 100 yard individual medley and fourth in the 50 yard backstroke.
Zoey Zazzaro finished second in three events in the 13/14 age group: 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle, 50 yard fly. She also finished fifth in the 50 yard backstroke.
Emily Tibbetts, also in the 13/14 age group, finished second in the 50 yard backstroke, fourth in the 50 and 100 yard freestyle races, and fifth in the 100 yard individual medley.
Kendal Madison finished in ninth in the 100 yard freestyle in the 13/14 age group. Madison also placed 10th in the 50 yard fly.
Nollyn Blair finished eighth in the 50 yard backstroke for 11/12 year olds.
Timur Isakov, competing in the 9/10 boys division, finished sixth in the 25 yard freestyle and eighth in the 100 yard individual medley.
Nixon Lebert, in the 11/12 boys division, finished sixth in the freestyle and eighth in the 50 yard breaststroke.
The Vergennes Swim Team took home the title with 1820.5 total points.
Storm drop home game
BENNINGTON — The Worcester Wildcats defeated the Southern Vermont Storm 28-21 on Saturday. Storm quarterback Will Cole was injured during the second quarter of the contest.
The loss brings the Storm’s record to 1-2. They host the Greater Boston Stallions at Storm Stadium at Lower Willow Park Saturday at 4 p.m.
MAU looking for football players
BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony varsity and junior varsity football teams are looking for players. Any students in grades 9-12 that are interested should come to a meeting Aug. 15 at 5 p.m. on Spinelli Field.
Permission and medical forms are due at that time. Practices will begin Aug. 16 at 8 a.m.
Questions can be directed toward MAU varsity football coach Chad Gordon at cgordon@svsu.org or 802-733-8989.
Goldsmith Tournament
BENNINGTON — After a one year hiatus, the 12th annual Lee Goldsmith Memorial Soccer Tournament will return to Middle Willow Park Aug. 14.
High school players are welcome to attend the soccer tournament, which costs $10 per player and features six field players and a goalkeeper per team competing in 25-minute mini games.
With large goals and a no offside rule, the tournament promises to offer lots of action and spectacular goals.
Players can register by calling or texting Mike Molloy at 802-375-4006 or emailing him at mmolloy@svsu.org. Players must register prior to Aug. 14.
Teams will pay to play on the day of the tournament when they sign in. Check in on Aug. 14th will be from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Middle Willow field.
Soccer was one of Lee Goldsmith’s passions in life. As a former player and captain at Mount Anthony Union High School, he personified what it meant to be a scholar athlete. His commitment to his team, dedication, and desire to play left a lasting impression on everyone he met. Tragically, during the spring of 2009, Lee succumbed to cancer after a long and valiant fight. Your participation in this event helps to preserve the memory of Lee Goldsmith and his passion for the game.
The tournament will feature round robin play. The number of preliminary games will be dependent on the number of teams entered. A complete list of rules will be provided on the day of the tournament.