The Worcester Majors defeated the Bennington Martens 112-100 on Saturday. High scorers for the Martens were Garrick Averett with 36 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. John Ryals added 29 points, 12 rebounds and five dimes for Bennington. Former SVC Alumni Casey Hall chipped in with a 14 point, 14 rebound double-double. Jallah Tarver also had a strong game for the Martens with 11 points and eight boards.
Scott Arsenault led the way for the Majors with 21 points, including six from deep. Walter Weeks scored 18 points and Julius Gaines and Kalif Jackson each scored 14 points.
The Martens return to action Saturday at 6 p.m. when they host the Roc City Ravens at Rutland Rec Community Center.