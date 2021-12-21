Long Trail boys basketball improved to 4-0 on the season with its 66-41 win at Springfield on Monday night.
Patryk Lukaszewski led the way with 23 points and Tomasz Koc added 20. Long Trail led 25-8 at the half.
Herrington’s 19 not enough
West Rutland girls basketball defeated Arlington 58-32 on Monday.
Sidney Herrington recorded a double-double for the Eagles, scoring 19 points and hauling down 11 rebounds. Taylor Wilkins also had a solid game, scoring eight points and grabbing nine rebounds.
Payton Guay paced West Rutland with 19 points and was a defensive pest, adding five steals to her stat line.
Panthers perfect season continues
On Tuesday, the Hoosick Falls bowling team continued their season with a 5-0 win at Berlin-New Lebanon, who also bowls in the Barbecue Recreation. The Panthers finished with a total of 3667 pins to Berlin’s 2209 pins.
Senior Colin King led all bowlers with a 259 game and a 711 series.
Daniel Hunt 184-507, Logan Dunlop 151, and Alex Reinhart 151 led Berlin-New Lebanon. Other scores from Hoosick Falls included Riley Hayes 224-641, Brody Mullen 254-622, Ethan Yonconish 216-574, Ryan Maxon 203-572, Troy McCart 199-570, Elliott Brenenstuhl 221-561, Payton Merrills 191, Charlie Baker 171, Bradley Senecal 160, Bradley Thompson 158, Memphis Hathaway 146, Jamie Haviland 149 and Memphis Hathaway 146. The win brings the Panthers’ Record to 30-0 for the season. They will continue their season with one more match before the holiday break, on Thursday at home against Hoosic Valley.