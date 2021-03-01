ASPEN, COLO. - U.S. Ski & Snowboard has named 35 athletes to the U.S. Freeski and Snowboard World Championship Teams, five of which with ties to Vermont.
Two athletes with ties to Stratton Mountain School, Mac Forehand of Winhall and Caroline Claire of Manchester were named to the slopstyle/big air men’s and women’s team, respectively.
Devin Logan, who competes in the Southern Vermont Series, was named as a member of the women’s freeski halfpipe.
Joey Okesson also competes in the Southern Vermont Series and was named to the men’s snowboard halfpipe team, while Julia Marino was named to the women’s slopstyle/big air squad.
American freeskiers and riders are ready to throw down on home soil at the Aspen 2021 FIS Snowboard and Freeski World Championships, featuring the Visa Big Air, at Buttermilk in Aspen, Colo. March 10-16.
MAU girls hoop drops road match to Windsor
WINDSOR - MAU girls basketball lost to Windsor 87-24 on Monday night.
Freshmen Taeya Guetti was the Patriots leading scorer with five points, all coming in the second half. Madisyn Crossman and Keely Greene each scored four points for MAU.
Windsor's Elliot Rupp continued her strong season, scoring 18 points. Reese Perry also contributed 18 for Windsor.
MAU is now 0-6 on the season with a trip to Brattleboro scheduled for Friday.
Big fourth quarter leads MMU past BBA girls
JERICHO - Mt. Mansfield scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to secure a 52-46 win over BBA in girls hoop action on Monday night.
Carol Herbert had a game-high 19 points, while Neveah Camp pitched in 10 points and Laurel Baker scored eight.
MMU's Elana Philbrick hit two clutch free throws at the end of the game to seal the victory for her team. Philbrick and Cherise Shamp co-led the team with 12 points.
BBA falls to 2-4 on the season and are not scheduled to play again until March 9, when they will hit the road to play Woodstock.
Bratt edges Bulldogs
BRATTLEBORO - The Bulldogs fell 47-43 to Brattleboro on Monday night. Madox Mathews chipped in 18 points for BBA. Brandon Burns also scored double digits with 11.
Brattleboro's Gabe Packard finished with 14 points in his team's victory.
The Bulldogs find themselves with a 2-3 record heading into Friday's matchup at Williamstown High School.
Hoosick Valley tops Hoosick Falls
SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. - The Hoosick Falls Panthers girls basketball team lost to Hoosic Valley 57-29 on Monday.
The Panthers were led by Amber MacNeil with 10 points. Olivia Estes also dropped in eight for Hoosick Falls.
Hoosick Valley led 52-19 after three quarters of play. The Panthers were able to outscore their opponents 10-5 in the final quarter.
Cambridge remains undefeated
CAMBRIDGE - The Cambridge girls bested Class A Troy 57-33 on Monday to remain unbeaten in its young season.