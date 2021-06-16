BENNINGTON — The Southern Vermont League released its baseball and softball all-opponent teams, and both are filled with local athletes.
Three members of Mount Anthony’s softball team were announced as A Division first-team selections: Danielle Moscarello, Sofia Berryhill and Taeya Guetti.
MAU also had Ethan LaBatt and Caleb Hay announced as baseball A Division first-team selections. Burr and Burton had three members of its team also named as A Division first-teamers: Coleman Reece, Trevor Greene and Will Addington.
Arlington’s trio of Cannon Petry, Griffin Briggs and Taylor Therriault were named to the SVL’s D Division first-team and Eagles’ coach Jamie Wright was awarded coach of the year in the D Division after Arlington finished the year 12-3.
Three Patriots compete in decathlon
BURLINGTON — A trio of Mount Anthony track athletes competed this week at the 45th annual Vermont state decathlon at Burlington High School.
For the girls, Nikita Noyes-Martel finished 25th overall with 2,971 points and River Scoggins was 51st overall with 1,787 points.
On her home track, Burlington’s Quincy Massey-Bierman won the event with 4,820 points over Fair Haven’s Emma Briggs and St. Johnsbury’s Isabella Bostic in second and third.
Noyes-Martel finished in the top 10 in the 100 hurdle event, scoring a ninth-place finish out of 54 competitors in the event.
On the boys side, Kaiden Simpson finished 41st overall with 3,416 points.
Essex’s Wyatt Lamell dominated with 6,286 points, easily out-distancing Windsor’s Owen Abrahamsen in second.
Simpson’s best individual finish came in his best event from the regular season — the javelin. He was fifth in the event with a throw of 131 feet, 11 inches.