HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls softball team lost an 11-inning battle to Galway on Monday 6-1.
Galway’s Amber Kolpakas and Hoosick Falls’ Kennedy Bosivert each went the distance in a pitching classic. Kolpakas struck out 20 batters, while Bosivert fanned 23.
The game was scoreless until the 10th inning, when each team plated one run. Mackenna Roberson scored from third on a sacrifice fly for the Panthers.
Galway’s bats came alive in the 11th inning to the tune of five runs, and the Panthers were unable to get one across in the bottom half of the inning.
BENNINGTON — The MAYAA youth football league will be holding registrations at the Bennington Little League Park Pavilion from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday this week.
The cost is $50 for flag football — kindergarten through second grade — and $90 for tackle football, third through sixth grade age group.
MAYAA is available for students in the kindergarten-sixth grade age group who live in Bennington, North Bennington, Shaftesbury, Pownal and Woodford.
Paperwork and information can be found on the organization’s website, www.Benningtonminutemen.com
BENNINGTON — Registrations for Southshire Soccer started on June 1 and will continue through July 31.
The season will begin the Saturday after Labor Day and end on October 30. Registration is open to Pre-K through 6th grade boys and girls. Pre-K athletes must be at least 4 years old by September 1.
To register go to www.southshireyouthsoccer.org. If there are questions, go to the website’s FAQ sections or email southshiresoccer@gmail.com with other questions.