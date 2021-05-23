MANCHESTER — Mount Anthony’s Gavin Johnson continues to stamp his name into the Patriot record books.
On Saturday, at a meet against Burr and Burton and Arlington, Johnson broke the school record in the javelin, with a throw of 171 feet, 7 inches. The throw won the event by more than 50 feet and his throw is 22 feet better than anyone else in Vermont this season.
The Patriots will now be preparing the state meet on June 5 in Burlington.
Patriot girls tennis edges MSJ
RUTLAND — The Mount Anthony girls tennis team topped Mount St. Joseph, 4-3, on the road Saturday.
Lexi Gerow and Abby Farnum won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, each in straight sets. Both doubles teams — Leah Smith and Maple VanOrden at No. 1 and Sophia Anisman and Claire Zimpfer at No. 2 — also earned straight set victories.
MAU is 5-4 on the year and hosts Woodstock on Tuesday.
MAU’s Hannon tosses complete game
SPRINGFIELD — Connor Hannon was the man of the hour for the Mount Anthony baseball team on Saturday. Hannon tossed a complete game with 11 strikeouts in a 8-1 win over Springfield.
Hannon only allowed two hits and a single run to go with his double digit strikeout total.
He also walked no one in the virtuoso performance. MAU coach Trevor Coyne said it was the first time in 10 games this season Patriot starters didn’t walk a batter.
Hannon’s offense got him the lead immediately with two runs in the first inning and then five more in the fifth put it out of reach. Brodie Krawczyk scored three runs and Caleb Hay added a triple in the five-run fifth.
MAU improves to 7-3 and breaks a two-game losing skid. They’ll play next on Wednesday at home against Fair Haven.
BBA stumbles in loss to Woodstock
WOODSTOCK — The Burr and Burton boys lacrosse team dropped a 10-3 decision to Woodstock on Saturday, snapping its six-game winning streak.
BBA is now 10-3 on the year and will host BFA-St. Albans on Monday at Taylor Field.
FRIDAY
MAU edges Rutland for sweep
RUTLAND — The Mount Anthony boys lacrosse edged Rutland, 7-6, on Friday.
It’s the first sweep of the Rutland series for MAU in a handful of years, according to coach Frank Gaudette.
Seven different people scored for MAU — Aiden Moscarello, Nathan Potter, Chase Gauthier, Gavin Schnoop, John Steadman, Cameron Cummings and Henry Frechette. Hayden Gaudette made 19 saves in goal for the Patriots.
They are 5-5 on the year and will host Burr and Burton Wednesday at the Vets Home Field.