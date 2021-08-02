BRISTOL — Bennington Horseshoe Club members competed on Sunday in the Vermont Pre-State tournament.
Kevin Greene and Traci Greene took home wins in the Class B and Class E divisions, respectively. Kevin went 7-2 in his games and tossed 90 ringers overall while Traci won six out of seven matches with 52 overall ringers.
Joe Hill also competed for Bennington, finishing eighth in Class B winning two of his seven matches.
BBA looking for coaches
Burr and Burton is looking to fill two coaching positions for fall sports. Both the varsity bass fishing and junior varsity girls soccer teams are looking for a coach.
In addition to being knowledgeable about the sport and having the ability to teach sport-specific skills, coaches should be able to provide vigorous educational experiences, teach respect for individual differences, demand the highest standards of performance and behavior, foster a mindset of perseverance, and establish a supportive and caring community. The ideal candidate views coaching as an opportunity to help young people develop into healthy adults.
Potential candidates are asked to send a letter of interest, a statement of philosophy, resume, and three letters of recommendation to BBA athletic director Dave Miceli, PO Box 498 Manchester, VT 05254 or via email: dmiceli@burrburton.org.
Goldsmith tournament
BENNINGTON — After a one year hiatus, the 12th annual Lee Goldsmith Memorial Soccer Tournament will return to Middle Willow Park Aug. 14.
High school players are welcome to attend the soccer tournament, which costs $10 per player and features six field players and a goalkeeper per team competing in 25-minute mini games.
With large goals and a no offside rule, the tournament promises to offer lots of action and spectacular goals.
Players can register by calling or texting Mike Molloy at 802-375-4006 or emailing him at mmolloy@svsu.org. Players must register prior to Aug. 14.
Teams will pay to play on the day of the tournament when they sign in. Check in on Aug. 14th will be from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Middle Willow field.
Soccer was one of Lee Goldsmith’s passions in life. As a former player and captain at Mount Anthony Union High School, he personified what it meant to be a scholar athlete. His commitment to his team, dedication, and desire to play left a lasting impression on everyone he met. Tragically, during the spring of 2009, Lee succumbed to cancer after a long and valiant fight. Your participation in this event helps to preserve the memory of Lee Goldsmith and his passion for the game.
The tournament will feature round robin play. The number of preliminary games will be dependent on the number of teams entered. A complete list of rules will be provided on the day of the tournament.
“Champions” T-shirts will be awarded to the winning team.
MAU seeks multiple coaches
BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony athletic department is in search of coaches for the 2021 season. MAU is looking to fill coaching vacancies for its indoor and outdoor boys and girls track and junior varsity girls soccer teams.
Interested candidates are asked to email both a letter of interest and their coaching resume to MAU athletic director Ashley Hoyt at ashley.hoyt@svsu.org.