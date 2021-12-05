Hoosick Falls boys basketball won a couple games in the Lake George Tournament over the weekend. In Friday’s 71-40 victory over St. Lawrence, Jake Sparks led the charge with 26 points and added nine rebounds. Miles Smith was the other Panther to reach double digits, with 10 points.
Hoosick Falls outscored St.Lawrence in every quarter to win going away.
St. Lawrence was led by 16 points from Jayden Ashley.
In Saturday’s 59-21 win over Ticonderoga, the Panthers defense shined. Leading 11-10 after one quarter, Hoosick Falls finished the game on a 48-11 run over the final three quarters to move to 3-0 on the season.
Connor Jones led the charge with 13 points.
Braden Perry’s 10 points accounted for nearly half of his team’s scoring.