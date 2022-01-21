HOOSICK, N.Y. — Thursday was senior night for the Hoosick Falls bowling team as they hosted Berlin at the Barbecue Recreation. The team honored its five seniors: Colin King, Brody Mullen, Riley Hayes, Ethan Yonconish, and Jamie Haviland with a win over Berlin. The Panthers won by a score of 5-0 as they finished with a total of 3603 pins to Berlin’s 2255.
Colin King led all bowlers with a 266 game and a 741 series. Daniel Hunt 189-522 led Berlin.
Other scores from Hoosick Falls included Riley Hayes 207-590, Payton Merrills 211-588, Brody Mullen 200-573, Elliott Brenenstuhl 206-570, Memphis Hathaway 208-561, Ethan Yonconish 195-553, Jenna Backes 203-550, Ryan Maxon 205-530, Bradley Senecal 204-517, Jamie Haviland 178-477, Troy McCart 176, Charlie Baker 172, Sam Boyer 144 and Bradley Thompson 115.
Other scores from Berlin included Lane Moshimer 127-369, Micayla Price 129-366, Alex Reinhart 149, Nate Hendricks 126 and Noah Bonesteel 114.
The win brings Hoosick Falls’ record to 55-0 for the season. With a single regular season match remaining against Saratoga Catholic on Jan. 28, the Panthers have now clinched the first seed in the Wasaren League’s postseason and a bye to the championship match.
Clutch free throws end BBA's comeback attempt
Otter Valley’s Alice Keith sank the game-winning free throws in the closing seconds of Thursday’s game against Burr and Burton girls basketball, as the Otters grabbed the 35-33 win.
BBA’s Nevaeh Camp stole the ball on the previous possession and scored the game-tying basket with 25.4 seconds remaining, making it a 33-33 game.
BBA never led in the contest. Otter Valley jumped out to an 11-4 lead after the first quarter, but BBA fought hard the rest of the way. The Bulldogs tied the game on a few occasions in the fourth quarter, but were unable to ever grab the lead.
The Bulldogs were led offensively by Josie Powers’ 11 points.
Keith led all scorers with her 15 point performance.
The Bulldogs are now 2-10 on the season and look to get back in the win column Saturday at Woodstock. Tip off is set for 1:30 p.m