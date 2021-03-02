The Hoosick Falls Bowling team defeated Stillwater in the Wasaren League Championship match on Tuesday, claiming back-to-back titles.
Each team competed virtually, from their own bowling center, as scores were compared each game. Led by a pair of 240’s from Devin Dickson (247) & Tyler Hogan (242) in game one, Stillwater jumped out to a 67 pin lead.
A balanced 2nd game from Hoosick Falls closed the gap to 23 pins before the 3rd and final game.
In that closing game, Hoosick Falls had their best game of the day behind sophomore Bradley Senecal’s 280, securing its second Wasaren League title in a row. They finished with a total of 3722 pins to Stillwater’s 3543.
Hoosick Falls sophomore Ryan Maxon 258-680 was the top bowler for the match, while Alan Conklin 258-677 led Stillwater.
Other scores from Hoosick Falls included: Bradley Senecal 280-672, Brody Mullen 246-642, Colin King 237-628, Ziena Hurlburt 237-625, Payton Merrills 205-608, Riley Hayes 222-549, Kendra Marshall 194-547, Troy McCart 181 and Ethan Yonconish 157.
Other scores from Stillwater included: Devin Dickson 247-664, Tyler Hogan 242-606, Connor Julian 245-580, Aden Wickham 232-559, Jacob Goman 231-537, Adam Conklin 182-506, Steven Berry 151, Sam Kipling 149-367, Alyssa Conklin 143 and Bodie Weaver 141.
Both teams will compete in the Wasaren Tournament on Thursday/Friday. Hoosick Falls will then finish their season with a rescheduled match next week.
SMS sweeps inaugural women’s Fisk Race
POMFRET — The first ever women’s Fisk Trophy Race was held at Suicide Six on Friday.
Stratton Mountain School’s Jane Cutchess (‘20) won the event with a time of 1:42:26. It was a clean sweep of the podium for SMS as Sophie Mahon (‘20) took second place at 1:43:19 and current SMS student Eliza Sullivan (‘22) came in third with a time of 1:43:23.
The 84th running of the men’s Fisk Trophy race was held on Thursday, with Robby Kelley of Killington Mountain School taking home the win at 1:37:93.
The Fisk Trophy Race is the longest consecutive men’s FIS race to be held at the same location in the United States, begining in 1937. It is also part of the men’s Eastern Cup.
MAU seeks lacrosse coaches
BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony is looking to fill various vacant lacrosse coaching positions.
Both the girls and boys varsity lacrosse teams are looking for a coach, as are the junior varsity boys and girls teams.
Interested applicants can email their letter of interest and coaching resume to MAU athletic director Ashley Hoyt at Ashley.Hoyt@svsu.org or call 447-1899 for more information.