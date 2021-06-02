CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — Hoosick Falls jumped out to a 7-0 lead after one inning and rode that momentum to a 20-1 victory in five innings over Cambridge on Wednesday.
Connor Jones threw a complete game against the Indians, striking out 10.
Alex Bushee (four runs batted in) and sophomore Jake Sparks (five runs batted in) each had two hits for HF. Josh Colegrove and Jeremy Gress each added a single and double. Andrew Sparks chipped in with two singles and four runs scored.
The Panthers improve to 8-6 while Cambridge falls to 1-8 on the season.
Hoosick softball breaks 4-game losing skid
CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls softball team stopped its four-game losing streak, scoring early and often to defeat Cambridge, 17-5, on Wednesday.
Hoosick took an 11-0 lead after three innings to cruise to a win.
Lyric Kriner went 3-for-5 with three runs and two RBI, while Marissa Landry went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBI. Molly Hayes had a nice game from the No. 9 spot in the lineup, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Every starter either scored a run or had a hit for the Panthers.
Kennedy Boisvert picked up the win in the circle, going five innings and allowing only three hits while striking out 14.
For Cambridge, Addison Gates and Jaylyn Prouty each had two hits. Prouty reached base all four times she came to the plate.
Hoosick Falls improves to 5-7 and is scheduled to play Friday in a Wasaren League crossover.
Bennington Post 13 registration open
BENNINGTON — Registration for Bennington Post 13 (15-19U) is now available. Tryouts will be held June 6 at 10 a.m. at Mount Anthony Union High School in Bennington. Participants should be interested in a high-paced, competitive league of baseball.
Interested players from Bennington and surrounding counties and states can contact Ryan Greenslet at Post13Team@gmail.com or via phone (802-688-3915) for information.
If players have a conflict with the tryout date due to school sports, they should let Greenslet know at time of sign-up.
Southshire registrations to begin Tuesday
BENNINGTON — Registrations for Southshire Soccer started on June 1 and will continue through July 31.
The season will begin the Saturday after Labor Day and end on October 30. Registration is open to Pre-K through 6th grade boys and girls. Pre-K athletes must be at least 4 years old by September 1.
To register go to www.southshireyouthsoccer.org. If there are questions, go to the website’s FAQ sections or email southshiresoccer@gmail.com with other questions.