Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

MANCHESTER — Hartford hockey’s James McReynolds scored the game-winning goal with 4:46 left in the third period of Wednesday’s game against Burr and Burton.

McReynolds and Hartford beat BBA 3-2 at Riley Rink. The Hurricanes fired 25 shots on goal in the winning effort, keeping BBA goalie Michael Hornsby busy all night. The sophomore goalie did what he could, stopping 22 shots.

Karter Noyes and Max Brownlee each had a score and an assist for the Bulldogs, and Jack McCoy assisted on both BBA goals.

The Bulldogs record now sits at 3-6. They return to action Saturday at Harwood.

Michael Mawson can be reached on Twitter @Mawson_Sports or via email at mmawson@benningtonbanner.com.

Sports Reporter

Michael Mawson is the sports editor for Vermont News & Media. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of New Hampshire in 2019. Michael was the sports editor of UNH’s student newspaper where he covered NCAA Division I athletics.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.