MANCHESTER — Hartford hockey’s James McReynolds scored the game-winning goal with 4:46 left in the third period of Wednesday’s game against Burr and Burton.
McReynolds and Hartford beat BBA 3-2 at Riley Rink. The Hurricanes fired 25 shots on goal in the winning effort, keeping BBA goalie Michael Hornsby busy all night. The sophomore goalie did what he could, stopping 22 shots.
Karter Noyes and Max Brownlee each had a score and an assist for the Bulldogs, and Jack McCoy assisted on both BBA goals.
The Bulldogs record now sits at 3-6. They return to action Saturday at Harwood.