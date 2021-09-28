Burr and Burton lost a 3-0 match to Hanover, New Hampshire on Tuesday. Abbey Kopech made 12 saves protecting the net for BBA. The Bulldogs tallied 10 shots on net but couldn’t gain a result.
BBA is now 3-4-1 on the year and plays again Saturday at Mount Anthony.
SMS boys soccer defeats Woodstock
The Stratton Mountain School boys varsity soccer team hosted Woodstock on Monday and emerged with a tough-fought 3-2 victory.
Just two and a half minutes into the first half, there was an excellent combination of passes from Elliot Deleger to Pedro Holscher'to Michael Caruso, who finished nicely from 12 yards out for a 1-0 SMS lead.
The teams battled evenly for the remainder of the first half, but with 10 minutes remaining, there was pressure and confusion in front of the SMS goal. Stratton deflected a shot into its net for a 1-1 tie. However, the team was not demoralized and instead redoubled their pressure. The extra effort paid off on a nice corner kick from Nick Scheid, which Pedro Holscher headed in for a 2-1 lead with five minutes left.
Woodstock upped their game in the second half, but SMS continued its pressure as well. Nineteen minutes in, Nick Scheid made an aggressive move to win a 50/50 ball and then craftily lofted a floater that eluded the Woodstock keeper and snuck in under the crossbar to give SMS a 3-1 lead.
After that, Woodstock put on extreme pressure. With 15 minutes to go, there was a scramble in front of the SMS net involving deflections and missed kicks, and in the end, Woodstock poked in a goal which brought the score to 3-2 SMS. The last 12 minutes involved Woodstock's wild flurry of shots, which Jake Jacobi saved to preserve the win. SMS' record now rests at 4-2, and they face Division 1 foe, Mt. Anthony, at home on Wednesday.