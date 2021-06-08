WOODSTOCK — Peyton Gray only scored one goal on Tuesday, but it may end up being the biggest one of his entire career.
The freshman Gray’s goal shortly into overtime propelled the No. 3 Burr and Burton boys lacrosse team to a 9-8 win over No. 2 Woodstock, and sends BBA back to the Division I championship game this weekend.
In overtime, Woodstock had the first possession, but the Bulldogs got a turnover and cleared the ball back to midfield. BBA coach Tom Grabher called a timeout and regrouped his team to try and win it.
Running a set, Gray got loose down the right side and fired it past the Woodstock goalie with 2:16 gone in the extra time as the team exploded in celebration.
The game was a bunch of runs by each team. BBA took a 4-0 lead in the first half and eventually made it 5-1 at the half. Early in the second half, BBA goalie Jack Morrison received an unsportsmanlike penalty, forcing him to be locked-in for two minutes. During that time, Woodstock cut the lead with a couple of goals.
Eventually Woodstock tied the game and then went ahead 8-6 midway through the fourth quarter, but BBA tied the match at eight with a goal by Karter Noyes with less than two minutes left in regulation.
BBA had a last chance effort at the end of regulation that was off and the game went to overtime, where Gray scored the game-winner.
Karter Noyes led the scoring on Tuesday with three goals on the day. Matt Grabher and Teddy Mirenda each scored twice and added an assist. Emmett Edwards also added a score for the Bulldogs.
For Woodstock, Keaton Piconi and Corey White each had three scores, while Andrew Gubbins added two tallies.
Burr and Burton will face the winner of today’s other semifinal between No. 1 CVU and No. 5 Essex sometime this weekend, dates are still to be determined.
First-inning charge dooms Arlington in D-IV
WELLS RIVER — The Arlington baseball season came to an end on Tuesday, as the No. 3 Eagles dropped a 5-1 decision to No. 2 Blue Mountain.
Arlington took the lead in the top of the first inning, but Blue Mountain roared back with four runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Cannon Petry started for Arlington, lasting four innings, allowing five hits and five runs while striking out four. Griffin Briggs threw the last two innings out of the bullpen.
Hollis Munsen started for Blue Mountain, going three innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out three and walking none.
Munsen was 2-for-3 to lead Blue Mountain offensively. Taylor Therriault went 2-for-3 to lead Arlington.
Arlington’s season comes to a close at 13-4, while Blue Mountain will face No. 1 White River Valley in the Division IV final this weekend.
Greenwich edges Hoosick Falls
GREENWICH, N.Y. — A spectacular catch in center field was the capper on Tuesday’s Section II, Class C second-round matchup between Hoosick Falls and Greenwich, a game that the No. 4 Witches won 7-5.
Down by three runs going into the top of the seventh, the Panthers scored to make it 7-5 and eventually had the bases loaded with one out. A new pitcher came in after the starter ran out of pitches and got Miles Smith to strikeout. With two out, Stephen Allen came up and crushed a ball to the deepest part of the ballpark.
With the runners on the move, it looked off the bat that Hoosick would take the lead, but the centerfielder made a running catch just short of the fence to end the game and Hoosick Falls’ season.
“It was a great play by the center fielder,” said Hoosick coach Mike Lilac. “It was an unbelievable catch.”
Hoosick Falls took a 4-3 lead after three innings for starter Josh Colegrove, but then in the fifth, Greenwich scored three times with two outs.
Colegrove was the offensive star on the day with a double, single and two RBI. Jake and Andrew Sparks both added doubles.
The Panthers’ season ends at 9-8, but Lilac said the team is looking forward already to next year.
“We don’t have any seniors this time, so it wasn’t too sad,” Lilac said. “We’re ready to come back next season.”