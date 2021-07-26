BENNINGTON - After a one year hiatus, the 12th annual Lee Goldsmith Memorial Soccer Tournament will return to Middle Willow Park Aug. 14.
High school players are welcome to attend the soccer tournament, which costs $10 per player and features six field players and a goalkeeper per team competing in 25-minute mini games.
With large goals and a no offside rule, the tournament promises to offer lots of action and spectacular goals.
Players can register calling or texting Mike Molloy at 802-375-4006 or emailing him at mmolloy@svsu.org. Players must register prior to Aug. 14.
Teams will pay to play on the day of the tournament when they sign in. Check in on Aug. 14th will be from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Middle Willow field.
Soccer was one of Lee Goldsmith’s passions in life. As a former player and captain at Mount Anthony Union High School, he personified what it meant to be a scholar athlete. His commitment to his team, dedication, and desire to play left a lasting impression on everyone he met. Tragically, during the spring of 2009, Lee succumbed to cancer after a long and valiant fight. Your participation in this event helps to preserve the memory of Lee Goldsmith and his passion for the game.
The tournament will feature round robin play. The number of preliminary games will be dependent on the number of teams entered. A complete list of rules will be provided on the day of the tournament.
“Champions” T-shirts will be awarded to the winning team.
BBA looking for coaches
Burr and Burton is looking to fill two coaching positions for fall sports. Both the varsity bass fishing and junior varsity girls soccer teams are looking for a coach.
In addition to being knowledgeable about the sport and having the ability to teach sport-specific skills, coaches should be able to provide vigorous educational experiences, teach respect for individual differences, demand the highest standards of performance and behavior, foster a mindset of perseverance, and establish a supportive and caring community. The ideal candidate views coaching as an opportunity to help young people develop into healthy adults.
Potential candidates are asked to send a letter of interest, a statement of philosophy, resume, and three letters of recommendation to BBA athletic director Dave Miceli, PO Box 498 Manchester, VT 05254 or via email: dmiceli@burrburton.org.
MAU seeks multiple coaches
BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony athletic department is in search of three coaches for the 2021 fall season. MAU is looking to fill coaching vacancies for its junior varsity girls soccer, junior varsity volleyball and varsity volleyball teams.
Interested candidates are asked to email both a letter of interest and their coaching resume to MAU athletic director Ashley Hoyt at ashley.hoyt@svsu.org.
MAYAA registrations are live
BENNINGTON — Bennington Minutemen (MAYAA) Youth Football Registrations for 2021 season are open at Tomasi’s Sports and Awards on Main Street for grades K-6.
The season for all three age groups: kindergarten-second grade flag football, third and fourth grade junior tackle and fifth and sixth grade senior tackle, begins Aug. 2.
Rosters and Coaching openings need to be filled especially at the third/fourth grade level.
For more information and/or to print paperwork go BENNINGTONMINUTEMEN.COM or contact us on Facebook.
Soccer, Running, Basketball Sports Camp in Manchester
Fellowship of Christian Athletes is holding a sports camp in Manchester sponsored by Northshire Baptist Church Aug. 2-6.
The sports will include instruction by experienced local coaches in soccer, running or basketball. All ability levels welcome!
It will meet at the Manchester Recreation Park from 5:30-8:30 p.m. for ages 5-12. Registration is available at: www.fcavermont.org. If a scholarship is needed, please contact info@northshirebaptist.org
Ron Jones memorial tournament
HOOSICK, N.Y. — The Ron Jones fund will host the second annual Ron Jones Memorial Golf Tournament Aug. 6-7 at Hoosick Falls Country Club.
Jones, a longtime elementary school teacher and football coach, died in April 2020 of a heart attack.
The tournament will serve as a fundraiser to honor Jones’s life. The entry fee is $85 per person. Teams of four will participate in a scramble with gross and net winners on both days.
There will be a limit of 14 teams, with a sign up deadline of Aug. 1
Checks should be made payable to Ron Jones Fund and mailed to Tim Fauler, P.O. Box 579, Hoosick Falls, NY 12090. You can also Venmo the fund @Ron-JonesFund.
Southshire soccer registrations continue
BENNINGTON — Registrations for Southshire Soccer started on June 1 and will continue through July 31.
The season will begin the Saturday after Labor Day and end on October 30. Registration is open to Pre-K through 6th grade boys and girls. Pre-K athletes must be at least 4 years old by September 1.
To register go to www.southshireyouthsoccer.org. If there are questions, go to the website’s FAQ sections or email southshiresoccer@gmail.com with other questions.