The Vermont Fusion, a member of the Women’s Premier Soccer League, has been named as one of three host sites for the league’s international combine.
As part of the league’s mission to create additional opportunities for women in soccer, the WPSL has partnered with Soccer Performance International — SPI LLC – a soccer educational and player developmental organization that impacts the growth of the game.
“The global landscape of women’s football is shifting as more countries professionalize the game and we are proud of the partnership with the WPSL,” SPI president and chief executive officer, Andy Vera said. “Along with its strong knowledge of the international market, SPI brings to the league a team of strong branding and marketing partners prepared to connect players with clubs and sponsors around the globe.”
For almost 25 years, SPI has inspired, educated, and prepared players through introductions of high-level training methodologies. SPI is affiliated with top-level coaches from the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) and has UEFA-certified coaches on its staff – this combination provides ample opportunity for the next generation of players to directly benefit and enhance their game.
The WPSL started its International Player Combine in 2018 which has featured coaches and scouts from top leagues like the National Women’s Soccer League and Italian Serie A, and has seen over 150 players participate. SPI and the WPSL plan to hold regional combines throughout the US and Canada providing an international playing opportunity for all WPSL players.
The Fusion, based in Manchester, will host in July, while FC Berlin (Oct. 2021), and San Diego Parceiro Ladies (Jan. 2022) will also host in the future.
Combine schedules and registration information will be available soon.
Montpelier — The Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness & Sports presents the Vermont Business Wellness Leader award annually to a Vermont business leader who goes beyond his/her occupational duties to foster wellbeing in the community.
This person leads by example with motivational role modeling and generous service to the community. This person exhibits strong leadership in sustaining a culture of wellbeing. This person’s zeal for worksite wellness raises the bar for other employers.
Nominations for the 2021 Vermont Business Wellness Leadership award are being sought. Please send your nominations by April 16. Your nomination letter should include the person’s name and title and a statement describing how the person demonstrates motivational role modeling, generous service to the community, strong leadership in sustaining a culture of wellbeing and a zeal for worksite wellness that other employers strive to emulate.
Ideally, the nominee should not do these things because it is their job to do so; Please also indicate how the nominee goes beyond occupational duties to foster wellbeing in the community.
This year, the winner will be announced as part of the larger May is Physical Fitness & Sports Month celebrations.
Past recipients have included:
Tom Clavelle, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Engelberth Construction
Don George, CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont
Win Smith, President of Sugarbush resort
Jill Berry Bowen, CEO of Northwestern Medical Center
Sean McMannon, Superintendent, Winooski School District
Michael Nobles, President & CEO, Union Mutual
Nominations should be submitted to:
Anna Grearson
Vermont Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports
Anna Grearson
Vermont Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports
annagrearson@yahoo.com
