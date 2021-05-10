HILTON, N.Y. — Former MAU softball standout and current Russell Sage College softball utility player and pitcher Taylor Dicranianand was named the Empire 8 Player of the Week on Monday. The selection comes on the heels of her not only tossing her first career no-hitter at RSC, but also collecting her first career home run.
Dicranian threw her first career no-hitter and came on in relief in game two to earn the win, as the Gators clinched the No. 2 seed in the Empire 8 Tournament with a doubleheader sweep at Elmira on May 6. She added her first career home run in her first at-bat in the nightcap. Dicranian was 2-0 in the circle with a 1.11 ERA, a no-hitter, a shutout, a complete game and worked in 12.2 innings. She also had an impressive week at the plate as she batted .571 with four hits in seven at-bats, while adding a double, home run, a 1.143 slugging percentage and a .625 on-base percentage.
Dicranian is 14-2 this spring in the circle as her 14 wins in 2021, stands second all-time in single-season victories. She is second to Kelsey Newberg, who had 16 wins in 2017. Dicranian is also 10th on the team’s career record book as she sports 15 career victories, while having also working in 168.2 innings which is 17th best. The Bennington natives 11 doubles this season leads the Gators and is also ranked 19th best in single-season batting performances. She owns a .527 batting average this spring with a .716 slugging percentage and 19 RBI’s.
As the week opens, RSC finds itself participating in the 2021 Empire 8 Softball Tournament as the No. 2 seed. RSC stands at 16-4 overall and also posting that same record in the Empire 8 this spring. The team opens play in the double-elimination tournament on May 11 taking on No. 3 seeded Alfred University at 1:30 p.m. on the campus of St. John Fisher College.
WOODSTOCK — Mount Anthony girls tennis defeated Woodstock 4-3 on Monday. It was a close battle. In No. 1 singles action, Lexi Gerow defeated her opponent in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.
MAU also took home the No. 2 singles victory, as Abby Farum also won in straight sets 6-1, 6-3. Kristine McKenna gave MAU its third win in No. 3 singles, winning both of her sets 6-3.
MAU also won No. 1 doubles as Leah Smith and Maple Vanorden defeated Woodstock’s No. 1’s 6-1, 7-5. Arlington baseball blows out MSJ
RUTLAND — Arlington baseball reamined hot with a 19-3 road win over MSJ on Monday.
Taylor Therriault scored a team-high five times for the Eagles in the win.
Each of Arlington’s first three batters: Cannon Petry, Ricky Perez and Griff Briggs crossed home plate three times in the win.