RUTLAND — With the game tied at 56 and Mount Anthony inbounding the ball from its own baseline in the final seconds of Saturday’s matchup, an Essex defender tipped the attempted full-court pass and grabbed the ball. He finished the play with a game-winning layup, securing the win for the Hornets, 58-56.
Braeden Billert led the way with 17 points for the Patriots, while Austin Grogan scored 13, including three makes from behind the three point line. Carter Thompson added 11 for MAU.
Bulldogs lose by a possession
Burr and Burton girls basketball lost a tight battle with Otter Valley on Saturday 38-36. Naveah Camp was responsible for more than half of the Bulldogs’ offense, scoring 19 points in the losing effort. Ainerose Souza added nine for BBA.
Panthers lose for first time this season
Hoosick Falls boys basketball lost to Mechanicville 52-33 on Friday. Jake Sparks scored a team-high 10 points for the Panthers and Connor Jones chipped in with nine points. It’s the first loss for the Panthers, who are now 4-1 on the season.
Mechanicville girls runaway from Hoosick Falls
Hoosick Falls girls basketball lost to Mechanicville 67-35 on Friday. The Panthers were led by Amber MacNeil’s 12 points. Olivia Estes scored nine for Hoosick Falls.
Cambridge girls down Hoosic Valley
Behind 19 points from Schuylar Nolan, Cambridge girls basketball earned its first win of the season on Friday, defeating Hoosic Valley 49-32. Stasia Epler scored 16 for Cambridge.
Panthers bowling stays hot
On Thursday, the Hoosick Falls bowling team continued its season with a 5-0 win at home over Waterford at the Barbecue Recreation. The Panthers finished with a total of 3362 pins to Waterford’s 2343.
Sophomore Payton Merrills again led all bowlers, this time with a 257 game and a 673 series. Aaron Wilcox 196-584, Evan Couture 144 and Jacob Need 141 let Waterford.
Other scores from Hoosick Falls included Ryan Maxon 221-574, Riley Hayes 223-563, Brody Mullen 184-555, Colin King 199-523, Memphis Hathaway 213-515, Elliott Brenenstuhl 214-510, Jenna Backes 190, Troy McCart 182, Sam Boyer 159 and Charlie Baker 156.
They will continue their season next week with an away match on Tuesday against Berlin.