WESTMINSTER — Post 13 pitching only allowed two hits, but they also walked five and the defense had seven errors in an 8-1 loss to Bellows Falls Post 37 on Thursday night at Hadley Field.
Justin Maxon went the first four innings, allowing five runs (two earned) on one hit. He walked five and struck out five before yielding to Nat Greenslet for the final two innings. Greenslet allowed only one hit, but gave up three runs (none earned).
On the other side, the offense was silenced by Rex Hill, who went the distance allowing only one run and four hits with nine strikeouts. Offensively, Post 13 was led by Carter Thompson, who was 1-for-3 with a run scored and Greenslet, who was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Andrew Sparks was on base three times with a hit and a pair of walks.
Post 13 is 3-2 on the season and hosts Manchester on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Mount Anthony Union High School.
Brownlee blanks Lakes Region
MANCHESTER —Manchester’s Max Brownlee had Lakes Region off-balance for its entire game on Thursday night, as the BBA rising sophomore pitched a complete game in a 4-0 win.
Brownlee struck out six and only allowed four hits in his seven innings of work. The win was his second shutout of the season, after beating Bennington last week 2-0.
Brownlee’s biggest challenge came in the sixth inning, when Lakes Region got two runners on before Brownlee escaped the jam.
Manchester took the lead in the middle innings with Aiden Buggee and Joey McCoy scoring on errors in consecutive frames.
Manchester doubled their lead in the sixth with two runs, including an RBI groundout from Sam Steinman.
Manchester is 3-1 and hosts White River Junction for a doubleheader on Saturday starting at noon at Dana Thompson Rec Park.
Storm camp starts July 20
BENNINGTON — The Southern Vermont Storm will host its annual youth camp starting July 20 at Storm Stadium at Lower Willow Park.
The camp, targeted for football players from 7 to 12 years of age, will run on July 20, 22, 27 and 29 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
It will take place during Storm practices and campers will be able to practice right along with the players, doing warm-up drills, skill building and relay races.
The cost is $10 per camper, which includes a camp T-shirt and tickets to the Albany Empire game on July 31 at the Times Union Center.
Registration closes on July 9. For more information, contact Storm general manager Chris Cipperley at 518-728-7583 or email southernvtstorm@gmail.com
Catamount BMX hosting state qualifiers
BENNINGTON — The Catamount BMX club is hosting the state and Gold Cup qualifiers this weekend, June 26 and June 27. On Saturday, there will be the state event, with racing beginning at noon. On Sunday, it is the Gold Cup qualifier, beginning at 11 a.m.
Catamount BMX is off of East Road at Willow Park in Bennington. For more information, go to their Facebook page or their website at catamountbmx.org.
Southshire Soccer sign ups are live
BENNINGTON — Registrations for Southshire Soccer started on June 1 and will continue through July 31.
The season will begin the Saturday after Labor Day and end on October 30. Registration is open to Pre-K through 6th grade boys and girls. Pre-K athletes must be at least 4 years old by September 1.
To register go to www.southshireyouthsoccer.org. If there are questions, go to the website’s FAQ sections or email southshiresoccer@gmail.com with other questions.
Tryouts set for ABA team
BENNINGTON — The Bennington Martens, an up-and-coming basketball ABA pro team, will be having tryouts for anyone interested in playing in the American basketball Association. Shawn Pratt, as well as Kris Kidd, are the owners of the Bennington Martens and they will be holding tryouts on the weekends of July 10 and July 17. at the Berkshire YMCA in North Adams, Mass. The fee will be $150 for both days and $50 for one day.
To register or for more information, contact Pratt on Facebook.