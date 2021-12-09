Emma Willard girls basketball got the best of Hoosick Falls on Tuesday night, defeating the Panthers 60-38.
Amber MacNeil led Hoosick Falls in scoring for the second time in as many games with 11 points. Marley McLellan matched Macneil’s scoring output.
Emma Willard came out of the gates clicking, taking a 35-18 lead into the halftime break. Hoosick Falls settled in and played its opponent fairly even over the final two quarters of play.
Panthers starter Olivia Estes had to sit the game out with an injury.
Hoosick bowling wins in-person meet
On Thursday, the Hoosick Falls bowling team continued their season with a 5-0 win at home over Saratoga Catholic.
Bowling an “in-person” opponent in the Barbecue Recreation for the first time in two years, the Panthers finished with a total of 3470 pins to Saratoga Catholic’s 2205.
Senior Colin King led all bowlers with a 269 game and 672 series. Hayden Warren 155-440 and Jason Pescetti 136-373 led Saratoga Catholic.
Other scores for Hoosick Falls included Riley Hayes 234-659, Elliott Brenenstuhl 217-616, Ryan Maxon 202-599, Brody Mullen 204-538, Memphis Hathaway 182-538, Jenna Backes 189-534, Ethan Yonconish 198-526, Payton Merrills 186, Troy McCart 180, Sam Boyer 170, Bradley Thompson 169, and Jamie Haviland 125.
The win brings Hoosick Falls’ record to 15-0 so far this season.
They will continue their season next week, hosting Stillwater on Tuesday and Waterford on Thursday.