TOWNSHEND — The Arlington girls basketball team was outscored by 14 in the second half and ended up falling, 34-30, to Leland & Gray on Thursday night.
Sid Harrington led Arlington with nine points, followed by Trina Gordon’s eight — including two 3-pointers — and Taylor Wilkins’ seven.
Hannah Greenwood led all scorers with 12, followed by Abigail Emerson’s eight.
Arlington drops to 1-6 and hosts Twin Valley on Monday.
Green Mountain slips past Long Trail
CHESTER — The first win for the Long Trail girls basketball team is still elusive as Green Mountain edged Long Trail, 25-24, on Thursday night.
Down by a point with 35 seconds left, the Mountain Lions had a chance to take the lead, but a shot was off the mark.
Molly Sanderson led the scoring for Long Trail with a nine-point effort, all on 3-pointers.
Long Trail drops to 0-6 and hosts Leland & Gray on Monday at 5 p.m.
Panthers fall in overtime
HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. — The Hoosick Falls girls basketball team went to overtime against Hudson Falls on Thursday, and fell 46-45.
The loss came one night after Hoosick beat Hudson Falls by 18 points at home.
Hoosick Falls is 1-3 on the season and host Tamarac on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
MAU seeks lacrosse coaches
BENNINGTON — Mount Anthony is looking to fill various vacant lacrosse coaching positions.
Both the girls and boys varsity lacrosse teams are looking for a coach, as are the junior varsity boys and girls teams.
Interested applicants can email their letter of interest and coaching resume to MAU athletic director Ashley Hoyt at Ashley.Hoyt@svsu.org or call 447-1899 for more information.