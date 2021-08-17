LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — Former Cambridge volleyball coach Therese DeCan was announced as an additon to Siena College volleyball’s coaching staff. DeCan will join as a volunteer assistant coach on head coach Vilis Ozols’ staff.
DeCan joins the program as a current employee at Siena, holding the position of Clinical Supervisor of Student Teachers. In that role, DeCan mentors and supervises student teachers during their practical clinical work in the school setting. She also meets and collaborates with student teachers to help them with best practices, and provides evaluations of teaching performance. Prior to joining Siena in 2020, DeCan worked in Thiland as a Year Two teacher and an Attending Teacher at SUNY Plattsburgh in Plattsburgh, New York.
DeCan began her teaching career in 1993 at Cambridge Central School District where she worked until 2019. It was at Cambridge she began her coaching career as well as Varsity Girls Volleyball Head Coach in 2014, leading the program to multiple sectional appearances.
Siena begins their 2021 fall season on Friday, Aug. 27 at the Rumble in the Rockies tournament hosted by the University of Wyoming as the Saints take on the Saint Mary’s Gaels at 12 p.m. and the host Cowgirls at 8:30 p.m.
Patriot Day Clinic set for Sept. 11
BENNINGTON — Castleton assistant wrestling coach Steven Forrest will be hosting the Patriot Day Clinic on Sept. 11 at KOV MMA Gym & Fitness on Sept. 11.
The clinic will start at 11 a.m. with challenge matches after 2 p.m. All wrestlers, mixed martial artists and those who practice jiu jitsu are welcome to participate.
The cost to attend is $60. Registration for the clinic will begin at 10 a.m. The cost to attend is $60.
Forrest was a member of the USA National Team in 2010-2011 and was ranked inside the top-8 nationally at the senior level on four different occasions.
KOV MMA Gym & Fitness is located at 184 North Street #1 in Bennington.